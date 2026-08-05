Mayo Clinic ranked No. 1 hospital in Florida, joins national Honor Roll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Mayo Clinic has been named the No. 1 hospital in Florida in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2026–2027 rankings.

Mayo Clinic in Florida also joined Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and Mayo Clinic in Arizona on the publication’s Honor Roll, which recognizes the nation’s top 20 hospitals based on overall performance across specialties, procedures and conditions, including patient safety.

Mayo Clinic is the only organization with more than one hospital on the Honor Roll.

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Mayo Clinic in Florida earned national recognition in eight specialties and ranked No. 1 in Florida in six of them: cardiology, heart and vascular surgery; diabetes and endocrinology; gastroenterology and GI surgery; orthopedics; pulmonology and lung surgery; and urology. It also ranked nationally in geriatrics, neurology, and neurosurgery.

“Mayo Clinic in Florida being ranked No. 1 in the state and named to the U.S. News Honor Roll are extraordinary recognitions for Mayo Clinic in Florida,” said Dr. Kent Thielen, CEO of Mayo Clinic in Florida. “We are grateful to every member of our team whose expertise, collaboration and commitment to our patients made this achievement possible.”

The rankings cap what Mayo Clinic called an extraordinary year for its Florida campus. Newsweek earlier this year again ranked Mayo Clinic in Florida the No. 1 hospital in the Southeast in its “World’s Best Hospitals” list, and in “America’s Best Hospitals for Specialized Care 2026,” ranked it No. 1 in Florida across all seven specialties assessed: cancer, cardiac, endocrine, gastrointestinal, neurological, orthopedic and pulmonary.

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Mayo Clinic said these accolades, along with recognitions from Leapfrog and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, reflect its commitment to patient care and safety.

Mayo Clinic in Florida treats more than 175,000 patients annually across 50 specialty areas and employs more than 11,000 staff members. Mayo Clinic expanded to Jacksonville in 1986, drawing patients from all 50 states and more than 80 countries.

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