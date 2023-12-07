Local

Mayor Deegan met with NFL commissioner before Monday Night’s game at Everbank

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Donna Deegan Stadium

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax learned they Mayor Donna Deegan met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell ahead of Monday Night’s game at Everbank Stadium.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A spokeswoman for Deegan told us it was a chance for them to get acquainted and quote, “get to a yes on a deal that is good for the city and the Jaguars.

We were also told that they did not discuss any specifics regarding the ongoing negotiations between the city and the Jaguars on the proposed $2 billion deal that includes major stadium renovations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!