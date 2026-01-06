Mayor Deegan talks upcoming events and city initiatives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan joined Jacksonville Morning News to discuss what’s ahead for the city as the new year begins.

Excitement is building downtown as the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to host the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium on Sunday. The Jaguars are once again AFC South Champions for the first time since 2022, a milestone the mayor says bring a sense of unity and pride to the city.

“I just want the whole city to fall in love with what’s happening right now. It’s such a great shot in the arm, it makes everybody feel happy and excited and proud. I love the bonding moment that it is for our city when the Jaguars are doing what they’re doing.”

January is also Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The Intercept Task Force has uncovered more than 1,600 cases of human trafficking and child exploitation in Northeast Florida.

Mayor Deegan emphasized the importance of partnerships with law enforcement and community organizations to tackle the issue from multiple angles.

“These partnerships are incredibly valuable’ it’s a big problem not just here but everywhere. The more we shine a light on it, you shine the light in those dark spaces and you know the bad folks tend to scatter.”

Another major focus for the mayor and the city is increasing literacy among young students. Deegan announced the return of the Mayor’s Reading Club, which will provide free, high-quality books each month to 4-year-old children in Jacksonville. The program resumes Friday, January 9.

Mayor Deegan also highlighted the city’s Get Covered JAX initiative, which helps residents enroll in the Health Insurance Marketplace to secure healthcare coverage. She added that Town Hall meetings will return in February, giving residents another opportunity to connect with city leadership and express their concerns.

©2026 Cox Media Group