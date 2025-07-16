Mayor Donna Deegan and Former Mayor John Peyton announce major investment for local children

Jacksonville, Fla — In a landmark moment for early childhood literacy in Jacksonville, Mayor Donna Deegan and former Mayor John Peyton today announced a transformative $1 million gift from the Gate Foundation to expand access to books for the city’s youngest learners.

Mayors Book Club (Wes Lester/COJ)

The mayors unveiled the revival and expansion of Mayor Peyton’s original book club, now reimagined as The Mayor’s Book Club. The new initiative will ensure that every four-year-old in Jacksonville receives a free book each month, thanks to the generous donation from Mayor Peyton and the Gate Foundation. The donation ensures the books will be mailed out countywide or distributed in childcare centers for the next four years. The Kids Hope Alliance will administer the program, and details on how to register for it will be announced in the coming weeks.

“When John launched his book club nearly two decades ago, he planted a powerful seed,” said Mayor Deegan. “Today, we’re helping that seed grow into something extraordinary—fueling imagination, curiosity, and literacy for thousands of children across Jacksonville.”

The announcement builds on the momentum of Mayor Deegan’s successful River City Readers initiative, which has already logged more than 3 million minutes of reading citywide. The program features a mobile bookmobile that visits neighborhoods throughout Jacksonville and is supported by encouraging signs of progress—most recently, third-grade reading scores in Duval County rose above 50%.

“This is more than just a book club. It’s a bridge between administrations and a bipartisan investment in something that transcends politics: our children’s future,” said Deegan.

Former Mayor Peyton said, “I’ve always believed in the power of books to change lives. By bringing this club back and expanding its reach, we are sending a powerful message: Every child in Jacksonville deserves the chance to discover the joy of reading.”

