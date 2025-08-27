Mayor Donna Deegan to host town halls on embattled city budget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan announced that she will be hosting another round of town halls throughout September to discuss the city budget.

Her initial budget proposal has faced significant changes from the city council finance committee, including a move to reduce property taxes.

Last-minute amendments also seek to ban the use of funding on certain efforts, including diversity, equity and inclusion, and services for undocumented immigrants.

There will be six meetings:

September 2: Mandarin Senior Center, 3848 Hartley Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257

Mandarin Senior Center, 3848 Hartley Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257 September 4: First Coast High School, 590 Duval Station Rd., Jacksonville, FL, 32218

First Coast High School, 590 Duval Station Rd., Jacksonville, FL, 32218 September 11: Ed White High School, 1700 Old Middleburg Rd. N., Jacksonville, FL, 32210

Ed White High School, 1700 Old Middleburg Rd. N., Jacksonville, FL, 32210 September 15: Fletcher High School, 700 Seagate Ave. Neptune Beach, FL, 32266

Fletcher High School, 700 Seagate Ave. Neptune Beach, FL, 32266 September 17: Riverside High School, 1200 McDuff Ave. S., Jacksonville, FL, 32205

Riverside High School, 1200 McDuff Ave. S., Jacksonville, FL, 32205 September 18: Fort Caroline Middle School, 3787 University Club Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32277

Each meeting is free to attend and begins at 6 pm.

