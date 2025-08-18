Meals on Wheels takes $1.9 million year-over-year hit after council cuts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A program aimed at delivering meals to senior citizens could see its waitlist balloon, according to the city’s Parks Director.

The mayor wanted nearly $2.4 million for Meals on Wheels this year, but the Council Finance Committee slashed the funding down to just $468,000.

In a statement, Mayor Donna Deegan called the Meals on Wheels cut “disappointing”.

“Jacksonville is strongest when we take care of each other, and this shortsighted and cruel decision takes us in the wrong direction,” Deegan added.

Last year, the council approved $2.2 million for a pilot program intended to reduce the Meals on Wheels waitlist, which had grown to more than 2,800 people.

Councilmember Matt Carlucci (R-Group 4 At-Large) argued with the waitlist down to only about 990 people, a 65 percent year-over-year drop, it makes no sense to cut the funding now.

“Pilot programs are designed to see if it works, and this one worked in a really big way. And it provided thousands of people with a hot meal,” said Carlucci.

But Council President Kevin Carrico (R-District 4) argued it was supposed to be a one-time expense.

“That was a pilot program last year. It doesn’t automatically renew. Just because you ask for $10 million and we don’t give you 10 doesn’t mean we cut that or took it away necessarily,” said Carrico.

Carrico explained prior to last year, the city only funded Meals on Wheels to the tune of $156,000-a-year.

Based on that, he views this year’s proposed funding level as a 300 percent increase.

On top of that, Carrico noted the city already provides free meals at its 16 senior centers, and free rides are offered through JTA.

He argued that if the pilot program is valued, the nonprofit that runs it should take its argument to private donors.

“You know, I run a nonprofit for a living. When we get a pilot, sometimes we look at it, we analyze the data, and then we take that to our donors and say this is an issue, this is a need. Let’s push forward and help,” said Carrico.

But Carlucci argued for those who benefited from the expansion of Meals on Wheels over the past year, the potential loss of the service far outweighs the minimal savings in the $2 billion budget.

“I couldn’t look somebody in the face and say, I’m taking away that hot meal you’ve been getting. So sorry,” Carlucci said.

