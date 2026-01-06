Median modifications underway on Beach and Atlantic boulevards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers on Beach Boulevard and Atlantic Boulevard will notice changes as crews get to work on new median modifications.

The work will add several new medians and close some existing ones to cut down on left-hand turns, which officials say should make things safer and keep traffic moving.

Changes are happening at key spots like Foster Drive, Leon Road, Spring Forest Avenue, and Century Street.

Crews are also milling, resurfacing, and updating signs along both roads.

While construction is ongoing, drivers can expect traffic to be maintained according to FDOT standards. Lane closures are limited to off-peak hours to help reduce delays.

