Meet the finalists: St. Johns County Public Schools to select a new superintendent this month

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — During a meeting at the end of April, the St. Johns County School Board selected four finalists for its superintendent position.

The meeting helped narrow the list of candidates down from the previous ten.

The final four candidates all have leadership experience either within the St. Johns County School District or another district in Northeast Florida.

Scott Schneider, Chief of Schools for Duval County Public Schools

Dr. Brennan Asplen, Deputy Superintendent of Operations, St. Johns County School District

Dr. Marianne Simon, Region Superintendent, Duval County Public Schools

Dr. Kyle Dresback, Regional Superintendent for Secondary and Alternative Schools, St. Johns County School District

To read each candidate’s application and written interview responses, click here.

The finalists will be interviewed by the School Board during a public meeting on May 13th, before a final decision is made at the May 20th meeting.

The new superintendent is expected to start on or before July 1st.

