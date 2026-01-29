Members of the U.S. Marine Corps talk efforts to recruit young Americans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Roughly 30,000 new recruits join the United States Marine Corps each year.

Members of the United States Marine Corps spoke with Jacksonville Morning News to share insights into life as a Marine and how men and women interested can begin their journey into the Corps.

“We are looking for young men and women of good character that think that they have what it takes to earn the title of the United States Marine. That’s a very select few out there. Every single day we meet young marines who would never have become United States marines or they not had the courage in high school or an event out in town to jump up on one of our red pull up bars, ask the right questions and find out what the journey of becoming a United States Marine would look like for them,” said Major Matthew C. Weber.

Major Matthew C. Weber

Marine Corps recruiters say their presence in local communities is key to both recruiting and educating those searching for their next path in life.

“That’s why you see marine recruiters in the community, getting the story out. The community is always supportive of the marine corps but most don’t have a direct connection to the marine corps so we have to be in the communities, high schools and our colleges to give people the first hand exposure and contact and help them figure out whether this is the path for them,” said Colonel Scott. E. Stephan.

Colonel Scott E. Stephan

The Marine Corps emphasizes building a strong and capable force through diversity and inclusion.

“The majority of marines are young, less than 30 years old. That’s a part of our model and it’s also why we have to continue to recruit and bring folks in,” said Stephan. “All the occupational fields are open, our standards are the same we don’t compromise, it doesn’t matter where you come from or what your gender is, the standards are the same and if you qualify, you qualify.”

Those interested in learning more about joining the U.S. Marine Corps can find additional information here.

