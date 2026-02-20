Mental health expert weighs in on the Nancy Guthrie case

The search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has now reached day 20. Guthrie, the mother of NBC “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her home in the Tucson area, and investigators believe she was taken against her will.

Denise Schonwald, a Registered Nurse and Mental Health Counselor spoke with Jacksonville Morning News about the mental and emotional toll of the disappearance is probably taking on the family.

“Particularly with Savannah in the spotlight, a lot of people are looking to her, she gets a lot of media attention and she’s under this scrutiny of how to handle this. The ultimate answer is, it’s a very difficult and tragic situation to handle and I don’t know if it is a right way of doing it.”

Authorities say DNA found on a glove about two miles from Nancy’s home was submitted to the Combined DNA Index System but did not produce a match. However, authorities say biological evidence found at Nancy’s home is being analyzed.

More than $200,000 in rewards is being offered in the case.

