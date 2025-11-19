Michigan man sentenced for trying to entice child in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Michigan man has been sentenced to nearly 17 years in federal prison after trying to arrange sex with someone he believed was an 11-year-old girl in Jacksonville, authorities said.

William Isaak Sparks, 24, of Kalamazoo, pleaded guilty to attempting to meet an 11-year-old in Jacksonville for sex.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The person was actually an undercover FBI agent posing as a parent offering up their child online.

Sparks was arrested in Michigan last year before he could travel to Jacksonville.

Investigators say he asked the undercover agent to buy him a bus ticket from Michigan to Florida.

According to the release, after his prison time, Sparks will be on supervised release for life and must register as a sex offender.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.