Mid-summer heat continues, storms to increase for weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — Heat wave continues with rain & storms increasing for the weekend. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says highs today will be in the upper 90s again with feels like temperatures will be 106-109 this afternoon. A heat advisory will take effect for all of NE Florida at 11 am - 7 pm. Only an isolated late afternoon shower or storm will begin to develop after 3 - 4 pm. Locally heavy rainfall and lightning strikes are possible. This weekend presents a decent shot at more widespread rain & storms.

TROPICS: No areas of immediate concern… some long-range potential late next week & the following week over or near the Caribbean, Gulf &/or SW Atlantic.

Three Big Things to Know:

A grieving family member who lost his loved ones in a triple murder-suicide in Hilliard is still processing the unthinkable. Steven Hallmark says his cousins Marissa Rowell, and Alisha Fogarty, and his aunt Sandra Fogarty were murdered last Thursday inside their home. The Nassau County Sheriff’s office identified the man who killed them as Christopher Rowell. A 5-year-old girl who deputies say witnessed the shooting, was able to run to a neighbor’s home for help. Hallmark says there were issues with Christopher and Marrisa’s relationship.

The homeless shelter and resource organization City Rescue Mission is seeking help after it says three of its transitional housing units were severely damaged in a storm on Jacksonville’s Westside. CRM says seven people utilizing its Homes of Hope program lost their homes. Although insurance may eventually help offset the emergency costs, the City Rescue Mission says several needs must be addressed immediately, including tree removal, roof replacement, and structural repair.

The FBI is looking for victims after a local man was indicted in a multi-million dollar fraud scheme. Eric James Stone of St. Augustine is charged with 10 counts of wire and mail fraud and 5 counts of money laundering. According to court documents, Stone was fired from Fidelity Investments in June 2021 due to allegations that Stone had solicited and obtained loans from his clients. Anyone who feels they may have been victimized by Stone is urged to contact the FBI in Jacksonville.

