Middleburg man accused of firing gun into car wounding teen in road rage incident

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old Middleburg man is facing attempted murder charges after Clay County deputies said he fired a gun into a car Wednesday during a road rage incident.

Three teenagers were in the car and an 18-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, a Clay County arrest report states. The incident occurred at about 5:39 p.m. in the 2400 block of Blanding Boulevard.

Deputies were called to the area for reports of shots fired and multiple reports of road rage activity between a black pickup truck and a black sedan, the report states.

911 dispatch received a report that the 18 year old was taken to HCA Middleburg for a gunshot wound to his thigh. Deputies arrived at the scene and identified two other victims, a 17 and 18 year old males.

The teens were in the sedan and the accused shooter was driving a black Chevrolet pickup. Deputies observed the pickup driving westbound on County Road 218 and Bluejay Drive.

The truck was pulled over and the suspect, Ruben Rodriguez, was taken into custody, the report states.

