Middleburg man prepares to sue deputies over alleged missing cash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax investigates a Middleburg man’s claim that deputies took $4,000 from him during an arrest.

Willie Davis Jr. was arrested last September in Orange Park.

According to the arrest report, Davis Jr. told deputies he stopped at the food truck to get food and left the parking lot.

Deputies stated they saw Davis Jr. hit a black Mercedes as he left that parking lot, ripping off the entire front bumper of the vehicle.

When the deputy pulled Davis, Jr. over and checked his car, the report said the deputy found fresh black paint markings, and that Davis Jr. was under the influence of alcohol.

Action News Jax learned the case was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

At the time of his arrest, the report said Davis Jr. had $4,000 in cash on him, which two deputies counted twice.

“Then, of course, when he got to the jail, the amount that they deposited, by the actual jail records, they only gave the jailer $2,900,” said Daniel Faherty, Davis Jr.’s attorney.

Faherty said his client had $6,900 on him that night.

“Because of his business, because of other family and friends that had repaid him in cash for things that he had put on his credit card for them,” said Faherty. “He had just sold a set of wheels.”

Read: Green Cove Springs considering plan to raise electric rates by 20% this year

Faherty said Davis Jr. is missing $4,000 and alleges deputies targeted him and took the cash.

“He believes that the deputies on the scene saw him take a large sum of cash out of his pocket that he had on his person to buy his food,” said Faherty.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

They have sent notices to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office stating their intent to sue.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it will not comment on this due to pending litigation. A spokesperson did confirm that there is an active internal affairs investigation into the complaint filed by Davis, Jr.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.