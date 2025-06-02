Military Spouses Night Out at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is offering a chance for military spouses to be pampered this Thursday.

The city’s Military Affairs and Veterans Department is hosting its Annual Military Spouses Night Out.

It’s happening at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

The event is open to U.S. and allied military spouses of active-duty, reserve, guard, and retired service members. A valid Military ID is required.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

There will be a DJ, dancing, photo booth, food and drink samples, art therapy, yoga, self defense demonstrations, massages, barbers, and giveaways all night long.

This is a free event, but registration is required. Go to https://www.jacksonville.gov/msno to RSVP today!

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.