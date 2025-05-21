‘Mind blown’: Reaction to arrest of Camden teacher for alleged inappropriate conduct with student

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A Camden County High School teacher and part-time emergency responder is under investigation, accused of inappropriate conduct involving a student.

Andrew Medders was arrested Tuesday following a report received by the Kingsland Police Department on May 19.

Due to the multi-jurisdictional nature of the case, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the investigation with support from other agencies.

Medders held multiple positions of trust in the community—working as a full-time teacher with the Camden County School System and part-time with Camden County Emergency Management.

He was also known as a wrestling coach and was named Georgia Assistant Coach of the Year in 2019 by the Camden County Wrestling Club.

RELATED: Camden County school teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate conduct with student

Neighbors Carter and Julie Portman say they were shocked by the arrest.

“I was super mind blown. I didn’t expect that,” Julie Portman told Action News Jax. “He’s super caring and super nice.”

Carter Portman said Medders often helped with home repairs and was a familiar, friendly face in the neighborhood.

“He’s a firefighter, EMT, worked with emergency management, school teacher, state wrestling coach, also a wrestling champion. He’s got a lot,” he said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

When Action News Jax knocked on Medders’ door, no one answered.

The Camden County School District sent a statement to Action News Jax, saying:

“We are deeply troubled by the arrest. Student safety is our top priority, and we are cooperating fully with authorities while providing support to our students and school community.” — Dr. Tracolya Green, Superintendent

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

District officials confirmed that Medders has been relieved of all classroom responsibilities, and Camden County EMA confirmed he’s also been removed from his emergency management role pending the outcome of the investigation.

Action News Jax has asked the Sheriff’s Office for clarification on what agencies are involved, and why, and whether the student involved was in Medders’ class. We are still waiting to hear back.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.