Miss Florida among top winners as Miss America preliminary competition begins

Six young women emerged as winners in the first preliminary competition of the Miss America pageant, with Miss Florida, Miss Tennessee, and Miss Colorado taking top honors in the Health and Fitness category.

The preliminary competition, which began with categories such as Health and Fitness and Evening Gown, is part of the larger Miss America 2026 pageant, where 52 contestants are competing for the coveted title and a $50,000 college scholarship. Miss Illinois, Miss DC, and Miss Maryland were recognized as winners in the Evening Gown category.

The Miss America pageant continues with the Talent competition scheduled for Thursday night, leading up to the finals on Sunday. The event is a significant opportunity for contestants, not only for the title but also for the scholarship that accompanies it.

Miss Florida’s win in the Health and Fitness category highlights her dedication and preparation, as she competes alongside other talented young women from across the country.

