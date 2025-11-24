Missing child found safe by Jacksonville officer and his K9 partner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE, 11/24/25, 2:11 p.m.: JSO K9 Patriot and his handler, Officer Anthony Yannuzzi, tracked Zion down and found him.

Zion is back safe with his family.

This is not the first time Patriot and Yannuzzi have located a missing person. In January 2024, the partners found a runaway child, and in June 2024, they found a missing man who had dementia.

Original story below:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing boy.

9-year-old Zion Brown was last seen on Monday morning around 10:40 a.m. when he left his home on Lydia Estates Drive near Dunn Avenue.

Zion is 4′ 8″ and 85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a silver horseshoe on the front and the words “True Religion” on the back.

He was wearing black pants and only one shoe.

Because he’s so young, JSO is actively searching for him.

If you see him, call 904-630-0500 immediately.

