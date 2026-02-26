Missing Jacksonville man found alive after days without food or water at Putnam County sand plant

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A man from Jacksonville was found alive after he went missing this month at a Vulcan Sand plant, says the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, 36-year-old Andrew Giddens was located on Wednesday evening. He is expected to recover from being without food or water for several days.

Deputies say Giddens was last heard from friends and family earlier this month. His family was contacted after a car was located on the side of the road near Paran Church Road and SR 100 in Melrose on Monday.

The sheriff’s office says Gidden’s family members told them that he had been upset lately due to a recent breakup of a relationship and decided to report him missing.

No information clearly states when Gidden became stuck.

