MISSING: Silas Robards from Leon County

By Kristine Bellino
Silas Robards July 2025 Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing and Endangered Persons Clearinghouse Silas Robards July 2025 Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing and Endangered Persons Clearinghouse (Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A statewide missing child alert is in effect for 17-year-old Silas Robards, who was last seen on Thursday, July 17, 2025 near the 6100 block of Redfield Circle in Tallahassee.

He stands 6’1″ and weighs approximately 220 pounds. Silas is white with brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing all black when he went missing.

Police say he may also be wearing a straw sunhat.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at: (850) 606.5800 or 911.

Kristine Bellino

Kristine Bellino

Kristine Bellino is the Co-Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News on 104.5 WOKV. Born in New Jersey, Kristine grew up in North Miami Beach, Florida and is now proud to call Saint Augustine home.

