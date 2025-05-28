Missing woman found safe through an anonymous tip shared to First Coast Crime Stoppers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast Crime Stoppers said a tip to its hotline helped locate a woman who was reported missing in Jacksonville.

The nonprofit announced its involvement in the case on its social media channels on Wednesday.

Lia Tweten, 21, who is originally from Minnesota, disappeared on April 21.

She was reported missing under suspicious circumstances.

Her abrupt disappearance led to an immediate investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

JSO released bulletins and photographs of Tweten to alert the public of her disappearance.

According to Crime Stoppers, Tweten’s life was believed to be in immediate danger.

Crime Stoppers released a video explaining Tweten’s disappearance and how their hotline helped recover her. You can watch the full video in the player above.

