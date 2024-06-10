MJ LIVE, the world’s number 1 Michael Jackson tribute show coming to Jacksonville February 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to dance, sing, and moonwalk your way to the Florida Theatre next February as the world’s No. 1 Michael Jackson tribute show, MJ LIVE makes its electrifying debut. This highly anticipated event promises to recreate the magic of the King of Pop, delivering a spectacular performance that fans of all ages won’t want to miss.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

MJ LIVE, renowned for its spot-on recreation of Michael Jackson’s legendary stage presence, brings to life iconic dance moves, dazzling lighting, and effects, along with a talented troupe of MJ LIVE dancers and a live band. Audiences will be treated to timeless hits like “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” and “Beat It,” along with a special Jackson 5 segment featuring classics such as “I’ll Be There,” “I Want You Back,” and “ABC.”

Ticket Information:

Presale : Starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 13th.

: Starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 13th. General Tickets : On sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 14th.

: On sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 14th. Florida Theatre Members: Those at the Ensemble Level and higher can order tickets now by emailing boxoffice@floridatheatre.com or calling 904-355-2787 by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11th.

Event Details:

When : February 8, 2025

: February 8, 2025 Event time : 8:00 p.m.

: 8:00 p.m. Doors Open : 7:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. Ticket Pricing: $42.50-$62.50

Full details and ticket purchase information can be found on the Florida Theatre website HERE.

Don’t miss this chance to experience the closest thing to a live Michael Jackson concert. Secure your tickets early and prepare to be thrilled by MJ LIVE, the ultimate tribute to the King of Pop.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.