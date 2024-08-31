MOCA Jacksonville announces open call for local artists for contemporary exhibition starting Sept. 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — MOCA Jacksonville, a cultural institute of the University of North Florida, has announced an open call for submissions to its Jax Contemporary exhibition, a triennial juried art show highlighting the talent of local artists in the Greater Jacksonville and Northeast Florida region. The exhibition is open to artists from Flagler, Putnam, Baker, Clay, St. Johns, Duval, and Nassau Counties.

Submissions for the exhibition will be accepted from September 9 through October 11. More details and application guidelines are available on the museum’s website HERE.

Jax Contemporary aims to strengthen MOCA Jacksonville’s connection with the local arts community while promoting the growth of the region’s arts ecosystem.

As part of this initiative, selected finalists will benefit from professional development opportunities, including studio visits and critiques with MOCA’s Senior Curator Ylva Rouse, and Adeze Wilford, Curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami. These interactions will offer artists valuable feedback and help them connect with a broader network of curators and institutions.

Participating artists will also have the chance to present their work during Artist Talks, scheduled throughout the exhibition during Museum Nights and VyStar Free Saturdays. These events offer free public admission and attract high foot traffic, providing artists with a platform to engage with the community and share their creative processes.

Jax Contemporary supports MOCA’s mission to engage the local community in contemporary art by showcasing the work of Jacksonville-based artists who explore national aesthetic discourses from a Florida First Coast perspective.

Artist prizes will be announced at a later date.

The exhibition is made possible through the generous support of Dolf and Anna James, the City of Jacksonville, the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville, the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Florida Blue, the MOCA Board Alumni Council, MOCA Inaugural Director’s Circle Members, MOCA Board of Trustees, the University of North Florida, Visit Jacksonville, and VyStar Credit Union.

