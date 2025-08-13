Mom arrested after putting dad’s gun in child’s backpack to give back to him, Clay sheriff says

A child at Coppergate Elementary School discovered a gun in her backpack on Wednesday morning, prompting a secure modified lockdown on campus, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said.

The incident occurred when the child opened her backpack and found the firearm, which she then reported to a teacher.

The teacher immediately placed the school on a modified lockdown, and deputies arrived quickly to ensure the safety of all students and staff, Cook said.

Investigators learned that the child’s parents do not live together, and the mother had given the firearm to the child with instructions to return it to her father.

However, the child forgot about the gun and went to school with it still in her backpack.

The mother, 39-year-old Sierra Bronner, has been charged with child neglect and giving a firearm to a minor, which is a third-degree felony.

