Monster Jam pulling up to Jacksonville March 8th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monster Jam®, the world’s most popular monster truck event, is coming back to Jacksonville on March 8, 2025, with the thrilling Stadium Championship Series East competition at EverBank Stadium.

Fans can expect high-flying action and jaw-dropping stunts as 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks and top drivers tear up the dirt in a race for the Event Championship.

Fans can purchase tickets now to the main event as well as the Pit Party, which will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The Pit Party allows families to meet drivers, snap photos with the trucks, and get autographs before the action starts at 7 PM.

Truck Lineup:

Grave Digger® driven by Tyler Menninga

Lucas Stabilizer driven by Cynthia Gauthier

El Toro Loco® driven by Armando Castro

Zombie® driven by Bari Musawwir

ThunderROARus driven by Colt Stephens

Megalodon® driven by Kevin Crocker

Avenger driven by Jim Koehler

Monster Mutt® driven by Chris Koehler

AXE driven by Joe Foley

Vendetta driven by Mike Christensen

Mayhem driven by Chris Koehler

Jurassic Attack driven by Dalton Widner

Classroom Crusher driven by Camden Murphy

driven by Camden Murphy Truck and driver line-up subject to change.

Before the main event, fans can also enjoy the Monster Jam Trackside experience, where they can see driver interviews, pit crew sneak peeks, and giveaways.

Ticket Information:

Requirements: All fans age 2 and older

All fans age 2 and older Availability : Tickets and Pit Party Passes are on sale now at Ticketmaster

: Tickets and Pit Party Passes are on sale now at Ticketmaster Prices: Ticket prices may vary and are subject to change; additional venue and ticketing fees may apply

To purchase a ticket to the main event, click here.

To purchase a ticket for the post-event driver meet and greet, click here.

