Monthly Downtown Sip & Stroll event to go on hiatus for the summer

It’s going to be another summer without Sip & Stroll.

Downtown Vision announced Thursday that the monthly community event at Jacksonville’s Southbank Riverwalk will be taking a months-long break soon.

Officials said they will take the time to “enhance the event and develop new, memorable experiences for the community.”

A similar break was taken last year and labeled a success by organizers.

Strollers still have one more time to enjoy the event before the break. Sip and Stroll is still on for May 15th from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M.

The event will return on September 18th.

