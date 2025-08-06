Morning News on Location: St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville’s Morning News summer tour of the community continues with a visit to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Today’s broadcast comes the morning after St. Johns commissioners unanimously approved a resolution promoting E-Bike safety. It follows several accidents involving teenagers and young kids this year that, in isolated cases, resulted in serious injuries.

Sheriff Rob Hardwick told Jacksonville’s Morning News that an 8-year-old boy was critically injured on Tuesday in Ponte Vedra when his scooter hit a UPS truck. Hardwick says he supports and will advocate Florida lawmakers to make changes to state law regulating E-bikes.

Lt. West Kennedy and Sgt. Matt Harting talk about the Youth Services Unit, the Resource Officer Training Unit, school security resources and back-to-school preparations.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Sgt. Mike Clark and Cmdr. Keith Melton talk about the St. Johns County jail re-entry program and the homeless outreach initiative. Both programs are intended to help participants secure housing, employment, education, and necessary resource and support services.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Afternoon storms continue. Highs today will be in the lower 90s inland and upper 80s along the coast. Scattered showers and storms will develop between 2 and 5 pm this afternoon. Heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats. A few showers are possible along the coast tomorrow and Friday morning.

Showers and storms will continue to develop and spread inland through the afternoon on Thursday. Highs go down to the upper 80s tomorrow.

TROPICS:

(1) tropical storm “Dexter” is over the open N. Atlantic with no impact to land areas.

(2) low pressure is forecast to develop east & northeast of Jacksonville by Friday then move north/northwest into the Carolina’s over the weekend. It doesn’t appear this will be a strong system but will produce rip currents at the beaches & pockets of heavy rain – especially for the Carolina’s to Virginia.

(3) a tropical wave over the far East Atlantic has long term potential while moving some semblance of west. A long ways out but something to carefully track over the next 10-14 days.