MOSH to close by September as new location nears construction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Science & History (MOSH) in Jacksonville announced Friday that it will be closing its current doors to the public this summer for good.

This is not the end for MOSH, however, with a new museum location on the way.

According to officials, construction will begin on MOSH Genesis on the Northbank in 2026, before a projected grand opening in Summer 2028.

MOSH has operated at its current location on the Southbank since 1969.

“After decades of serving the community from our current location, MOSH is embarking on a bold new chapter to create a museum that will act as both a cultural institution and social destination for Northeast Florida,” said Dr. Alistair Dove, CEO of MOSH. “As one of the largest museum development projects in America today, the new Museum will become a defining regional landmark that fuels civic pride and inspires lifelong learning.”

The new MOSH is just one piece of the city’s investment in the Northbank shipyards and throughout Downtown Jacksonville. MOSH predicts the new location, which has earned more than $95 million in public and private support, will nearly triple its annual visitation.

“MOSH is part of a bigger transformation taking place across the Northbank shipyards. A new culture and entertainment hub will emerge with projects like the Stadium of the Future, the Four Seasons development and the Emerald Trail expansion reshaping the riverfront,” the museum said Friday.

After closing this year, MOSH plans to continue serving the community with pop-up experiences, partnerships, and education events throughout the city.

