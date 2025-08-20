Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued in Duval County after West Nile virus detected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has issued a warning after detecting increased mosquito-borne illness activity in Duval County.

The advisory was announced Wednesday after several local sentinel chickens tested positive for West Nile virus.

While approximately 80% of West Nile virus infections are asymptomatic, according to the FDOH, people that do develop symptoms typically present with headaches and fever between two to fourteen days after being bitten. Officials say less than 1% of infected people develop neuroinvasive West Nile virus, which can result in neurological damage or death.

Other known mosquito-borne illnesses include eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, malaria, dengue and Zika virus.

Health officials urge Jacksonville residents to take continued precautions against mosquito bites to prevent virus contraction. That includes draining standing water where the insects like to breed, using screens to prevent mosquito entry into homes, and covering skin with either clothing or bug repellent while outside.

So far this year, one human infection of West Nile virus was reported in Florida, in Clay County. It was reported in the week of August 10-16, the same time a duck was found with antibodies in Duval County. Five asymptomatic blood donors have also tested positive, according to the FDOH’s latest weekly report.

