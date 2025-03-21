Mother charged with manslaughter, boyfriend charged with murder in Jacksonville toddler’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charges have been upgraded against a Jacksonville couple who were previously charged with child neglect in the September 2024 death of a toddler.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Zayla Goodwin, 20, the mother of 22-month-old Zamora Foe, is now facing Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child in the toddler’s death.

Goodwin’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Nathaniel Davis, is now charged with First-Degree Murder, Sexual Battery (2 counts), Aggravated Child Abuse, and Tampering with Evidence (Capital Felony), a JSO news release states.

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will work with the State Attorney’s Office to get the harshest punishment possible for this heinous crime against an innocent child,” the news release states. “Children are our community’s most precious asset.”

Jacksonville police responded to a home on Taurus Circle N. in Southwest Jacksonville on Sept. 10, 2024 in response to a medical emergency involving a child.

The toddler was rushed to Wolfson Children’s Hospital, where doctors discovered multiple injuries. The child died four days later and her death was officially ruled a homicide a few months later.

The Medical Examiner found the child died of blunt force trauma and had methamphetamine in their system, according to JSO.

Action News Jax talked to the toddler’s father the day she died. He said Zamora two broken legs, a broken arm, she had bleeding on the brain, a smashed nose, and her lips had chemical burns on them.

A JSO incident reported stated that the child was in cardiac arrest when officers arrived. The report states that Goodwin told detectives, “They found the child lying face down, unresponsive, on her mattress in their bedroom.”

