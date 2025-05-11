Mother’s Day: SSA announces America’s top baby names of 2024

This Mother’s Day weekend, the Social Security Administration is celebrating the holiday once again by revealing the top baby names in America last year.

The very top has not changed much in recent years. Olivia (girls) and Liam (boys) continue to dominate for the sixth year in a row.

The second slot also stayed the same for the sixth consecutive year with Emma and Noah.

A new entry joined the top 10 for girls: Sofia beat out Luna for number 10 this time. That means there are two of the same name, with different spellings, in the top 10 (Sophia).

Here are the top 10 baby names in 2024:

Boys

Liam Noah Oliver Theodore James Henry Mateo Elijah Lucas William

Girls

Olivia Emma Amelia Charlotte Mia Sophia Isabella Evelyn Ava Sofia

The names that grew the most in popularity in 2024 were also revealed.

Boys

Truce Colsen Bryer Halo Azaiah

Girls

Ailany Aylani Marjorie Scottie Analeia

To see SSA’s top 1000 baby names list and to check previous years, click here.

