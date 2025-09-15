Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in San Marco area

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a car Sunday night in the San Marco area of Jacksonville. The collision occurred at about 9:06 p.m. at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and San Mateo Avenue, according to a Jacksonville police news release.

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 50’s, was riding eastbound in the 3000 block of Atlantic Boulevard as a Honda sedan, driven by a teenage male, was heading westbound.

“The driver of the Honda turned left onto southbound San Mateo Ave., driving into the path of the motorcycle,” the news release states. “The motorcycle struck the passenger’s side of the Honda sedan.”

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release states. The driver of the Honda is cooperating with investigators, the news release states.

About an hour later, a motorcyclist died in a crash in the East Arlington area of Jacksonville.

Jacksonville police said the rider, a man in his 20, was riding a sport motorcycle southbound on Girvin Road when he failed to negotiate the a curve in the road. The rider struck a center median curb and was thrown from the motorcycle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, a police news release states.

