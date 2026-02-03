Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV on Hodges Boulevard in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 9:40AM: A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with an SUV Tuesday morning on Hodges Boulevard. The crash occurred at about 6:50 a.m.

All lanes of traffic on Hodges was closed following the crash.

The SUV was traveling west on Tropic Egret Way attempting to turn on to southbound Hodges Boulevard, Jacksonville police said. The motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Hodges and collided with the SUV, police said.

The motorcyclist, a man in his mid 20’s, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

END UPDATE

8:45 AM: A fatal traffic crash has closed all lanes of traffic on Hodges Boulevard on Tuesday morning. All lanes are closed from Bentwater to Arabella drives, according to Jacksonville police.

A news conference on the crash is scheduled for 9:40 a.m., according to Jacksonville police.

*This article will be updated with new details when available.

