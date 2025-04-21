Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-295 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 22-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday. The accident occurred at about 8 p.m. on Interstate 295 near mile marker 43, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The man was riding a black Kawasaki ZX-6R motorcycle southbound on I-295 and struck the rear of a Toyota Corolla that was also traveling southbound, the news release states.

The motorcycle rider, who was wearing his helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota Corolla, a 26-year-old Jacksonville woman, was taken to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries, the news release states.

