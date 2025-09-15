Motorcyclist dies in East Arlington crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing Sunday night in the East Arlington area of Jacksonville. The crash happened at about 10:08 p.m. in the 1000 block of Girvin Road.

Jacksonville police said the rider, a man in his 20, was riding a sport motorcycle southbound on Girvin Road when he failed to negotiate the a curve in the road. The rider struck a center median curb and was thrown from the motorcycle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, a police news release states.

READ: Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in San Marco area

READ: Driver dies in East Arlington crash

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.