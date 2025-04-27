Local

Motorcyclist dies in Nassau County crash

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Police lights.
Police lights (Polack/Adobe Stock)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday in Nassau County. The accident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on County Road 121 and Settindown Drive.

The motorcyclist, a 49-year-old Jacksonville man, was riding northbound on CR-121 when he lost control navigating a curve in the road, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The rider struck a utility police and was thrown from the motorcycle, the release states. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!