Local

Motorcyclist dies in Orange Park crash Tuesday night: FHP

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
FILE IMAGE: FHP patrol vehicle with lights Investigators said an SUV rear-ended a car stropped for a traffic signal on OBT at Hunter's Creek Boulevard early Monday. (Florida Highway Patrol/Florida Highway Patrol)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Orange Park.

It happened on Wells Road at Eldridge Avenue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

FHP’s crash map says troopers arrived at the scene around 8:18 P.M. Tuesday night. The rider was taken to a hospital, but later died.

A partial roadblock of the outside lane was said to be in place at 9:22 P.M. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area or find an alternative route.

The crash appears to have only involved the motorcycle. Action News Jax is waiting for more information from FHP.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!