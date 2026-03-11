Motorcyclist killed after striking pole on Edgewood Avenue, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after striking a pole on Edgewood Avenue on Tuesday evening, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, around 5 p.m., the man who died was riding a Suzuki motorcycle westbound in the 2700 block of Edgewood Avenue. The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a pole in front of a business at 2719 Edgewood Avenue W.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

JSO says this is the 46th traffic fatality this year in Duval County.

The 2700 block of Edgewood Avenue W will be shut down for another hour as JSO conducts the crash investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]