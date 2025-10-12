Motorcyclist killed in crash at Kings Road: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead following a collision on Jacksonville’s Westside Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m.

According to JSO, a man in his 20s was riding a motorcycle westbound on Kings Road. The motorcycle struck the front driver’s side of the Hyundai in the intersection of Kings Rd. and Whitmore Dr.

Police temporarily shut down both directions of Kings Road in the 1500 block as they investigated the scene. The roadway was reopened to traffic around 10 p.m.

“Jacksonville, our rescue responded and transported the motorcyclist to [a] local hospital where, unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival,” said Sgt. Hungerford with JSO’s Traffic & Homicide Unit.

The woman driving the Hyundai was also transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition. Police say she is cooperating with the investigation.

Sgt. Hungerford emphasized the dangers motorcyclists face on the roads.

“Vehicles can crash, and airbags will sort a lot of that impact and save lives, and seatbelts. There’s not much protection on the motorcycle, so if you’re on a motorcycle, you need to look at every intersection. You need to be scanning for vehicles that could cross in front of you,” he said. “That seems to be the theme of a lot of the crashes that we work—somebody crosses in front of the motorcycle in the intersection.”

JSO says this is the 134th traffic fatality in Duval County this year and the 36th involving a motorcycle.

