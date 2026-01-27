Local

Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on Manning Cemetery Road: JSO

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after running off the road on Manning Cemetery Road on Monday afternoon, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, a man in his 50’s was traveling on a motorcycle northbound on 5200 Manning Cemetery Road. The motorcycle ran off the road east of the roadway and crashed.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported the man to a local hospital, and he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

JSO says this is the twelfth fatality in Duval County this year and the second involving a motorcycle.

