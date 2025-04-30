Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — A 32-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after crashing the motorcycle he was riding Tuesday night on Mayport Road. The crash occurred at about 8:35 p.m.

The man was riding south on Mayport Road in the center lane approaching Levy Road, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. The front of his motorcycle hit a pickup truck, driven by a 69-year-old Atlantic Beach man, who was attempting to turn left to travel west on Levy Road.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

After the crash, the pickup collided with an SUV, driven by a 30-year-old Jacksonville man, who was approaching the intersection on Levy Road in the left turn lane, the news release states.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, the news release states.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Child’s e-bike crash in St. Johns County raises safety questions

Read: ‘Sacrificed his life for the children’: Army veteran drowns saving relatives off Fernandina Beach

Read: 24 travelers banned after massive fight breaks out at Carnival Cruise Line terminal

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.