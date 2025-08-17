Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-295 south at Blanding Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle crash involving a patrol car that shut down lanes on I-295 South near Blanding Boulevard early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 6:11 a.m., according to FHP.

The right and center lanes remain closed while troopers work the scene.

There are no current delays, but drivers are still urged to use caution in the area.

