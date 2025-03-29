Multiple arrests made following search warrant in Camden County after drug house discovery

KINGSLAND, GA. — Five arrests were made in Camden County on Thursday after the Camden County Sheriff’s Office conducted search warrants on what officers concluded to be a drug house.

Alongside the Kingsland Police Department and the St. Marys Police Department, the warrant executed at 454 Springhill Road South led investigators and duties to discover methamphetamine, fentanyl, multiple drug-related objects, and a firearm in possession of a convicted felon.

Camden County - Drug Bust (Dalton D. Vurnakes)

Those arrested include:

Kyler Brown

Charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug-Related Objects, Felony Probation Warrant

Dustin Cross

Charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug-Related Objects

David Furmage

Charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug-Related Objects

Edward Leon Long

Charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug-Related Objects, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Javan Robinson

Charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug-Related Objects

“If you come to Camden County and intend to sell drugs — you better know that we will catch you, we will lock you up, and we will shut you down," says Sheriff Kevin Chaney.

The case is still actively being investigated by all departments, additional charges for the suspects may be forthcoming.

