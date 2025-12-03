‘Multiple crawling bugs’ surface after underground pipe lid shifts at Fletcher High, DCPS says

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A shifting water pipe lid caused “multiple crawling bugs” to surface at Fletcher High School on Tuesday, Duval County Public Schools said.

The issue happened when “the lid of an underground water pipe in Fletcher Hall shifted and pushed through the floor, causing a small pool of water to surface, along with multiple crawling bugs,” Principal Dean Ledford told families.

Ledford said the custodial team cleaned up the water and removed the bugs, and district maintenance staff started making repairs.

Pest control services will also make an “immediate service visit” to the school in addition to “regular pest control services,” Ledford said.

A viewer sent Action News Jax videos of bugs crawling in a hallway and a video of a rat scurrying. We asked DCPS about both pests, but the message from Ledford does not address the rat.

Here is the full message from Ledford:

“Hello Fletcher High School families, this is Principal Ledford calling to make you aware of a maintenance issue that occurred at school today.

“Earlier this afternoon, the lid of an underground water pipe in Fletcher Hall shifted and pushed through the floor, causing a small pool of water to surface, along with multiple crawling bugs. Our custodial team responded immediately, cleaned up the water, and removed the bugs.

“District maintenance staff were on-site and have begun making the necessary repairs. We have also notified our pest control vendor as a precaution and scheduled an immediate service visit, in addition to our regular pest control services.

“As always, we want to keep you informed of anything that impacts our school day. Thank you for your continued support and patience as we address this maintenance issue.

“If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at the school. Thank you, and have a good evening.”

