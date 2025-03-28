Multiple Southeast Georgia counties battling wildfires along Highway 82

NAHUNTA, Ga. — Multiple fire departments from Ware and Brantley counties are working to get multiple wildfires under control along Highway 82.

Nahunta Fire and Rescue said there are “several” fires burning along the railroad tracks from Blount Road to Dixon Road.

While firefighters work, several roads along Highway 82 to Central Avenue will be closed.

Law enforcement officers are said to be on scene helping to direct traffic.

According to Nahunta Fire and Rescue, the following other departments and agencies are also responding:

Ware County

City of Waycross

Hoboken

Calvary

Hortense

Waynesville

Georgia Forestry

We will provide more details as they become available.

