Local

Music teacher accused of molesting students on 2 different occasions, Jacksonville police say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Gregg Gafford
Gregg Gafford Gregg Gafford (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gregg Gafford, a 42-year-old former music teacher in Duval County, was arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday in a news release.

Gafford was taken into custody by JSO Special Assault Unit detectives in connection with two separate sex crimes cases.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

He was working at St. Matthew’s Catholic School in 2023 when a child reported that he groped them during an after-school club, JSO said.

JSO said detectives also uncovered that another student had accused Gafford of sexual abuse back in 2011 while he was teaching at Normandy Village Elementary School.

On Friday, JSO District 5 Task Force Officers located and arrested Gafford on two outstanding warrants.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The investigation is ongoing, JSO said, with detectives looking into whether Gafford may have committed additional offenses against other students.

JSO urges anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

JSO is reminding the public that in Florida, it is legally required for anyone who knows or suspects that a child or vulnerable adult has been abused to report it to the Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-962-2873.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!