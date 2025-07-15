Music teacher accused of molesting students on 2 different occasions, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gregg Gafford, a 42-year-old former music teacher in Duval County, was arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday in a news release.

Gafford was taken into custody by JSO Special Assault Unit detectives in connection with two separate sex crimes cases.

He was working at St. Matthew’s Catholic School in 2023 when a child reported that he groped them during an after-school club, JSO said.

JSO said detectives also uncovered that another student had accused Gafford of sexual abuse back in 2011 while he was teaching at Normandy Village Elementary School.

On Friday, JSO District 5 Task Force Officers located and arrested Gafford on two outstanding warrants.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The investigation is ongoing, JSO said, with detectives looking into whether Gafford may have committed additional offenses against other students.

JSO urges anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

JSO is reminding the public that in Florida, it is legally required for anyone who knows or suspects that a child or vulnerable adult has been abused to report it to the Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-962-2873.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.