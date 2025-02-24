Naked man caught burglarizing home in Putnam County, arrested on warrant charges

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested in Putnam County after breaking into a man’s home and caught lewd.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on the scene and negotiated with the man the man, Keeton Mercier, to mercifully put on undergarments. He obliged but refused to leave the victim’s home.

Officers had entered the home and arrested Mercier for burglary, as well as on a warrant for aggravated battery.

Mercier was taken to a local hospital for cuts on his body after breaking into the home, as well as for possible drug use.

