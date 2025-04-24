NAS Jax flight line crew, several buildings evacuated after discovery of unexploded ordnance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The discovery of an unexploded ordnance Thursday morning has forced the evacuation of crews at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, the base announced.

Construction teams working on the NAS Jax flight line discovered the ordnance, a news release states.

“The area was cleared of all personnel, and several buildings near the site have been evacuated as a precautionary measure,” an NAS Jax news release states.

A Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Naval Station Mayport are on site Thursday morning evaluating the situation.

