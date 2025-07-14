Nassau County Animal Shelter employee arrested on child sex charges

Nassau County, Fla — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 26-year-old Damien Patrick Miles on two counts of sexual battery on a minor. Miles, who was employed as a veterinary technician at the Nassau County Animal Shelter, was taken into custody following an investigation that began on Thursday, July 10th.

According to statements provided by the victim, the suspect coerced them into engaging in sexual acts at the animal shelter, where the incidents allegedly occurred. The victim’s parents also reported discovering concerning communications on their child’s phone, including frequent text messages, phone calls, and Cash App transfers totaling approximately $350 from Miles.

“Children are our most vulnerable population, and I will do everything in my power to protect them,” said Sheriff Bill Leeper. “Predators are out there looking for opportunities to prey on our children. Thanks to the swift work of our detectives, this individual is now where he belongs, behind bars.”

Miles was booked into the Nassau County Jail and has been fired from his position with the Nassau County Animal Shelter.

