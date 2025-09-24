Nassau County approves new fire-rescue union agreement, raising pay and expanding services

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has approved a new three-year agreement with the Nassau County Fire-Rescue Professionals Local Union #3101, increasing starting firefighter pay from $14.7601 to $19.2858 per hour.

The agreement, approved on September 22, is part of the BOCC’s ongoing efforts to enhance fire and rescue services in the county. This comes alongside significant investments in new fire stations, including the opening of Station 70 on Nassauville Road and Station 10 on Edwards Road, with Station 90 in Hilliard currently under construction.

BOCC Chairman A.M. “Hupp” Huppmann emphasized the importance of the agreement, stating, “Our firefighters place themselves in harm’s way every day to protect and serve this community, and they deserve the best compensation and resources we can provide them in the execution of those duties.”

The new agreement with Local Union #3101 was made possible through increased efficiencies in other operations, allowing the county to prioritize fire rescue services without compromising its fiscal responsibilities. The BOCC has also approved its fifth consecutive millage rate reduction for Fiscal Year 2025/2026, balancing budgetary responsibility with public safety needs.

The BOCC extends its appreciation to the leadership and members of Local 3101 for their collaboration, which was instrumental in reaching an agreement that strengthens both the fire service and the community it serves.

